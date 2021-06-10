$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altus Midstream.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $69.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 3.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altus Midstream by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $3,269,000. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

