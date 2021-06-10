State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MATX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,657. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.