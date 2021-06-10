State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $1.79 Million in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 58,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

