State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.20% of AudioCodes worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 99.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUDC opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.55. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

