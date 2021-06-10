Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 102,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,878,000 after buying an additional 259,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIT opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.05. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

AIT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In related news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

