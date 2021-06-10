National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,666 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 24.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after buying an additional 379,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after buying an additional 52,764 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 846,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.7% during the first quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 556,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on NESR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

