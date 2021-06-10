Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.89 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,124 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $123.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $124.92. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

