Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,136 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of FOX worth $15,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 51,551 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in FOX by 242.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in FOX by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $37.64 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.46.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

