Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.30% of Jack in the Box worth $308,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.94.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $118.42 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.45.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

