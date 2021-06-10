American International Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

