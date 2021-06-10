BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 19,146 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

HMHC stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.36. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.99.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

