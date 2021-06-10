Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,666,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,314,000 after buying an additional 653,860 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after buying an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $13,295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 95,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,769 shares of company stock worth $688,927 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LADR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

