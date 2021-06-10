BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 78,945 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKM stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.46. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

