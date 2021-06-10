IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Down 5%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) was down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.20 and last traded at $91.80. Approximately 1,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 188,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of -1.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $77,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $329,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $470,137 over the last three months. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 48.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,156,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,041,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 80.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $299,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.