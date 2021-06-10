Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Meritor worth $15,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

MTOR opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 2.12. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

