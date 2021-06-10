Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Purchased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 57.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 70,941 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $89.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.58. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.02.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

