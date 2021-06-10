The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Trading 6.3% Higher

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.52 and last traded at $61.52. 11,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 899,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.89.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.77.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

