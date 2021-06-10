Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Down 4%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.48. Approximately 871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 128,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNLX shares. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 18.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,527,000 after acquiring an additional 470,577 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 220,503 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter worth approximately $8,672,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 66.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 277,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110,491 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter worth approximately $4,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

