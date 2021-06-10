Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Down 4%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.48. Approximately 871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 128,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNLX shares. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28.
Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.