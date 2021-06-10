Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.35

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 8696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 28.12.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $6,653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,410.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $550,580.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 724,947 shares of company stock valued at $14,029,080. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mission Produce by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.