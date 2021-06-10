Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 3051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

The company has a market cap of $845.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 249.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 408,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after buying an additional 218,616 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 90.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 137,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ellington Financial by 168.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 127,473 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 93,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

