Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.03% of Columbus McKinnon worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $50.27 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 135.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

