Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Everest Re Group worth $15,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,975 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,967 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 837,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,635,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,290,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $257.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.95. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

