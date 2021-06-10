Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,409 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $16,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,965,000 after acquiring an additional 508,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,836,000 after acquiring an additional 121,382 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 7.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,202,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,976,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 58.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,300,000 after acquiring an additional 345,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

PRGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

