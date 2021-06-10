Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 452,297 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 749.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $14,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $5,887,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,535,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,435,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,636,000 after buying an additional 381,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after buying an additional 3,264,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9,001.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.59.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 150,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $4,783,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at $46,175,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,257,114 shares of company stock worth $100,645,595. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

