Roger Dent Sells 1,149,500 Shares of Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Stock

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Roger Dent sold 1,149,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$218,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$855,000.

Quinsam Capital Co. has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$1.19.

Get Quinsam Capital alerts:

About Quinsam Capital

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as an investment and merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. The company primarily focuses on cannabis-related investments. Its activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Quinsam Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quinsam Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.