Uwe Schramm Sells 3,551 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $236,603.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Uwe Schramm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Uwe Schramm sold 4,449 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $297,326.67.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,305.00 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $69.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 23.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the software’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,818 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 244.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,545 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 84,353 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.