Ross Tennenbaum Sells 1,580 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $195,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,849.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $774,791.82.

On Monday, April 5th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $222,417.94.

On Thursday, March 18th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $1,788,247.58.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $130.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -173.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.18. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

