Grant Pickering Sells 8,093 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $179,179.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,636.60.

On Friday, March 19th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00.

PCVX opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

