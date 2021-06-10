MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis initiated coverage on MediWound in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

MDWD opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $108.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.52.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MediWound by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $3,700,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MediWound by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in MediWound by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

