The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 30.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

