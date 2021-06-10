State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $44,634,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,502,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $18,273,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $17,506,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,090,000 after buying an additional 183,229 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of ENS opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, May 31st.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.