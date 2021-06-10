State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Covanta were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Covanta by 1.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Covanta by 7.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Covanta by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Covanta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Covanta by 1.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 136,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of CVA opened at $17.64 on Thursday. Covanta Holding Co. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $17.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is -152.38%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

