State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.46 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

RHP stock opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.