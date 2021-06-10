Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $212.76 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of -48.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

