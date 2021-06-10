Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,319 Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $822,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $6,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

NYSE ZEPP opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $659.75 million, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Zepp Health Co. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter.

Zepp Health Profile

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.