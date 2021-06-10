Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 163 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 132.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,775 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Stamps.com by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

STMP opened at $191.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.24. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

