9,230 Shares in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,189,000 after buying an additional 235,480 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 330,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

