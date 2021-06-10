Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Weibo by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 36,267 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

WB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

