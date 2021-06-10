Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,151 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,238 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,211,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after buying an additional 3,529,403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Transocean by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

RIG opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIG. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

