Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Premier by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Premier by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

PINC stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.53. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

