Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes $63,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.87. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently -223.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

