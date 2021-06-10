Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,053 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 63.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,375,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,529,000 after purchasing an additional 207,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,707,000 after purchasing an additional 445,342 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 762.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,341,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,523 shares during the period.

FPE stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36.

