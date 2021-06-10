Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $57,030,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $48,319,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,170 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after purchasing an additional 934,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

