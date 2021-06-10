Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,835 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.70 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

