Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,795 America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1,851.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.94. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

