Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 94,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 39,924 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

CAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $712.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

