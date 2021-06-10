Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Sells $330,000.00 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after buying an additional 801,509 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,058,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,451,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

