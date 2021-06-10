Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) CEO Sells $306,932.86 in Stock

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.25. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 2.55.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 82.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

