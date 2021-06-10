Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 35.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

YY opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.53. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). The company had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.