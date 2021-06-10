Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after buying an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,252,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after purchasing an additional 999,493 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $95,450,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,563,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after buying an additional 427,258 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT stock opened at $126.45 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.72. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

